BERLIN, Conn. — Eversource said Thursday that it was taking action to safeguard the health and well-being of employees and the communities it serves during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has taken the following steps:
• Suspended all customer disconnections for non-payment;
• Waived late payment charges;
•Began offering a special, flexible payment plan for any past due bills;
•Offered additional energy-saving tips to help reduce energy use while people are spending more time at home.
“As a member of the communities we serve across New England, we’re here to support our customers through this unprecedented time, while also safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees,” said Jim Judge, chairman, president and CEO.
While as many Eversource employees as possible are working from home, for those jobs that can’t be done remotely the energy company has taken a wide variety of steps to ensure their safety. Eversource has reconfigured desk arrangements to create appropriate social space for employees and has enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures at all facilities and in all vehicles.
Eversource field crews will continue working on projects to ensure continued reliability for all customers including hospitals, nursing homes and grocery stores. Energy company field employees will report directly to job sites whenever possible, ensuring fast response to emergencies while limiting group interactions at company work centers. All work and appointments that require a technician to enter a home or come in close contact with others have been suspended, except for critical work to ensure the safety and reliability of the system.
For more information on Eversource’s preparedness efforts and response to COVID-19, including FAQs for customers, ways to save, and more please visit Eversource.com.
