With a powerful nor’easter expected to hit New England Monday night through Wednesday, Eversource said the company is closely monitoring weather forecasts and is ready for heavy, wet snow and strong winds that are expected to impact the region.
The energy company is prepositioning equipment and line and tree crews at its work centers around the state to respond to any damage or outages caused by this storm. Eversource also brought in additional out-of-state crews to assist with restoring power to customers, if needed.
“We began monitoring this storm last week using several weather services and continue to closely watch its path and will adjust our plan as needed,” said Steve Sullivan, president of Connecticut electric operations for Eversource. “The heavy, wet snow and hazardous winds forecasted have the potential to bring down trees and branches onto electric lines and equipment, causing damage and power outages. The hazardous conditions can also make travel challenging for our crews, so we’re staging extra staff and equipment in our work centers across the state to ensure we’re ready to respond as quickly as possible to whatever this storm brings.”
Eversource urges customers to always stay clear of downed wires, report them immediately to 911 and report any outage online at www.eversource.com or by calling 800-286-2000. Customers who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.
— Sun staff
