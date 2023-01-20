The Energize Connecticut Community Partnership Initiative is now accepting applications for its second round of funding supporting energy efficiency outreach in Connecticut communities. The deadline for applications is Friday, March 3.
Eligible groups are either doing work or are located in a Connecticut Distressed Municipality as defined by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development. Additionally, Connecticut municipalities containing Environmental Justice Census Block Groups within their boundaries as determined by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection are eligible to participate as well.
In an effort to make energy efficiency affordable and accessible to all, the partnership works with both municipality-affiliated community outreach groups, such as energy task forces and energy commissions, and unaffiliated groups like houses of worship, civic organizations, environmental groups, and business organizations to reach customers who can benefit from participating in energy efficiency programs.
The partnership will host applicant webinars on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at noon and 7 p.m., and virtual Q&A forums will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, at noon and 7 p.m., to answer questions and help applicants with the application process.
To register for the webinar and forum or for more information, visit https://energizect.com/resources-for/community-partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.