STONINGTON — When former first selectman and U.S. Congressman Rob Simmons was looking for a place to get his military-style haircuts nearly 40 years ago, he found himself in a small barber shop on Water Street in Stonington Borough owned by Doug Radicioni.
The experience was not only enjoyable — Simmons recalls having good conversation and praised the job Radicioni did that day and during every cut since — but he was so impressed that he would eventually bring his son, Robert W. Simmons, to Radicioni’s Village Barber Shop for his first cut at the age of 1, and he has not been anywhere else since.
“This has been my spot, Doug is the only one I’ve trusted to cut my hair. Even when I was in Congress, I never had my haircuts in D.C., but would wait until I returned home to come here,” Simmons said Wednesday. “I’m not sure where I’m going to go from here.”
After 51 years as an iconic barber shop in the heart of Stonington Borough, Radicioni officially closed his doors for good Wednesday afternoon following a bustling final day in business. The 77-year-old will now retire to private life with his wife, Patricia.
For Radicioni, it was a difficult decision to close his doors. He said he has enjoyed every minute with his loyal customers but has dealt with a number of personal matters and felt he had no choice but to focus his attention elsewhere.
Earlier this year, following the COVID-19 closures, Radicioni had surgery and was forced to close for nearly five months in order to recover. He has also dealt with several other family events recently and said he needed to turn his attention away from the business, taking it as a sign it was time to retire.
“If I could, I would prefer to stay open, but it was time to step away,” he said.
Radicioni opened the shop in 1969, an opportunity that the already established barber said arose when the shop’s former owner, Frank Turrisi, was looking to sell.
Then working as a barber at the Coast Guard Academy in New London, Radicioni said he had gotten into disagreements with comptrollers and the commander regarding military spending and other issues before deciding it was time to go a separate way.
“I remember using some choice words you can’t print,” he said with a chuckle, recalling how he had said goodbye.
Despite the less than pleasant end to his work at the academy, it didn’t take long for Radicioni to establish himself in the borough and to find his niche. Over the years, he attracted a wide range of loyal clientele, including Portuguese families and Velvet Mill workers, employees of Davis-Standard and Monsanto, and families from across the community.
Customer Pat Keenan, who was among those who came Wednesday for a final cut, said he still recalls the friendly atmosphere that Radicioni provided for himself and his sons. When his children were little, Keenan said they would often come down to the shop and place their fishing poles outside the entrance before spending time chatting with Radicioni regarding the best places to fish, how to get a bite and more.
“They always got bites; they always did well, and it was because of the advice he would give,” Keenan said.
Another customer, Nebraska native Jim Plessman, said he first came to Village Barber about 25 years ago after coming to the area as a military contractor to work as a dentist. He said he recalled the “sharp flat-top” that a dental assistant had and when he asked, the assistant gushed about Radicioni and his shop.
“I continued to ask around and no one had a bad word to say,” he said.
Radicioni said that over the years, it has been his customers that kept him motivated and excited to come into work each day. He said they have shown kindness and loyalty, and it has always made him feel welcomed in the community.
Moving forward, the shop will remain a historic location owned by the Merrill House, which he said intends to preserve the barber shop “as is.” He said as hard as it will be to walk away, however, he is grateful for his experience and the kindness his customers have always shown.
“It’s always been the clientele. They have patronized me and supported me,” he said. “There are a lot of great people I’ve met over the years, and that is what I will remember most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.