GROTON — General Dynamics Electric Boat will be conducting a large, intensive fire response drill at its Eastern Point Road campus on Thursday.
Electric Boat will host a full-scale simulation of a shipyard fire, with a coordinated response involving Electric Boat personnel and as many as 20 outside fire agencies from across the region, the company said in a press release.
Prior to the beginning of the exercise, the outside fire departments will be staging trucks and equipment along Eastern Point Road, officials said.
“This first responder presence outside the shipyard gates and subsequent activity in the yard may give the appearance of an emergency situation,” the company said in a press release. “Electric Boat would like the surrounding community to know in advance that this is a drill.”
The drill is expected to include use of response sirens and is expected to create considerable noise. The exercise is expected to begin at 7:30 a.m. and conclude around noon.
— Jason Vallee
