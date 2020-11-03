Political newcomer Greg Howard could be gearing up for his first term as an elected official after the Republican took a late lead over incumbent state Rep. Kate Rotella, a Democrat, for the 43rd House District seat on Tuesday night.
Howard leads the count over Rotella 7,606 to 7,280. If he holds on, he will earn the right to represent the district, riding a wave of support in North Stonington to victory. The results were not considered official as of 11:30 p.m. because the numbers from North Stonington had not been formally reported to the state.
Running on her accomplishments in securing health care for state residents and bringing state funding back to the community, Rotella won in Stonington by a 6,013 to 5,592 margin, with all districts reporting as of 10:40 p.m. Figures from North Stonington told a different story, however, with Howard earning 2,014 votes, while Rotella received just 1,267.
The numbers from North Stonington were provided by town officials based on the election print-outs, and are not considered official. North Stonington results were not available through the Secretary of the State website as of 11:25 p.m.
Howard, an 18-year Stonington police officer and and Westerly High School graduate, will now serve his first term in an elected position. The 40-year-old political newcomer has long volunteered in the community as president of the Stonington Youth Football League, a Pawcatuck Little League coach, a 25-year member of Westerly Ambulance, and as director at the Westerly Yacht Club.
The venture into politics marks a change for Howard, who said in October that circumstances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and additional volunteer assistance with the youth football league freed him up to commit the time necessary to serve. He was endorsed by the Republican and Independent parties in his first run for office.
A 2003 graduate of the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Academy, Howard has also earned post-secondary credits at the Community College of Rhode Island and University of Rhode Island.
In his new role, the Republican said he would focus on revising the police accountability bill passed in July to address holes and liability issues, work to lower state expenditures and deflate a bloated state budget, and reduce taxes.
"We must address the anti-police bill that recently passed under questionable 'emergency circumstances,' without public or expert input,” he said in October. “With my experience and through communication with others, we can revise the bill to ensure police accountability and transparency without stripping our good officers of the ability to do their job.”
With Tuesday's defeat, Rotella's tenure in Hartford will come to an end after just one term.
The 56-year-old occupation purchasing manager for the Capitol Region Education Council had earned election in 2018 and serves as the chairwoman of the finance council and an executive member of the governing board for the National Institute of Government Purchasing, and as legislative chair and an executive board member for the Public Purchasing Association of Connecticut.
She had risen to state representative after serving two terms as a Stonington selectwoman, and is a past chairwoman and current executive board member with the Capital Region Council of Governments and a former Auxiliary of L+M Hospital board member and treasurer.
