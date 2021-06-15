STONINGTON — To address housing affordability needs in the community, the town should consider revising planning regulations, invest in development and redevelopment near Exits 90 and 92, and implement programs including a proposed housing trust fund to aid in the development of affordable housing.
The recommendations are part of a long-term strategic affordable housing plan that will be unveiled to the public Thursday evening as the town seeks input from residents during a community conservation from 6 to 7:30 at the Velvet Mill in Stonington Borough. The draft plan, developed as part of study completed by consultant Donald Poland of Goman + York Property Advisors of East Hartford, will serve as a document to guide development and programs as part of a statewide effort to address growing housing affordability issues in Connecticut.
The effort is a crucial component to developing a sustainable community plan, First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said, and is necessary to properly address the growing need for housing that will serve households at or below 50% of the median income.
“This is the next step in a complex process to create a comprehensive plan, and we are continuing to seek input on what it is residents would hope to see,” she said. “There is a significant need in our community, which is shown just in the waiting lists for available housing. At Brookside, for example, housing for families has an estimated three-year wait list, and while not so bad, there are wait lists at every other senior and affordable housing facility in town as well.”
Nearly 41% of renters and 29% of homeowners in town are considered to be cost-burdened, spending more than 30% on housing and creating difficulties in affording other necessities, including food, clothing, transportation and medical care, according to a study by the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments.
The need isn’t specific to Stonington, however, and the town’s work to move forward with a plan comes following a commitment by Gov. Ned Lamont to prioritize housing affordability and the recent passage of state legislation requiring towns to develop a municipal affordable housing plan at least once every five years.
In Stonington, the study found that the greatest need is a demand for rental housing to specifically serve those at or below 80% of the area median income, or $78,500 for a family of four.
In a 34-page draft plan available on the town’s website that will serve as the basis for Thursday’s conversation, Poland said he believes that the town is in a position to make improvements that would attract new and appropriate affordable housing that would allow it to remain committed to maintaining its rural, suburban character and aesthetic appeal.
“It is reasonable to protect and maintain these areas, development patterns and character, provided Stonington works to accommodate the need for affordable housing through higher density, multi-family and mixed-use development,” Poland wrote.
Among areas identified for development, Poland said the town would benefit from revising regulations to promote proper, but higher-density, development along the I-95 corridor, particularly at exits 90 and 92.
In Pawcatuck, he said the town has ample space to attract larger developments with minimal impact to aesthetic or character. The recommendations note that in Mystic, the town would benefit not necessarily from new growth but rather redevelopment of existing zones, particularly those outside of the Mystic Seaport and downtown historic district.
The plan also calls for the development of new policies and programs, including expanding property tax abatements for developers committed to being partners in the development of affordable housing, implementing tax-increment financing districts and developing a housing trust fund to aid both developers and low-income families.
Chesebrough said this week that the fund is an intriguing concept that, if developed, could help retain residents and, therefore, workers while simultaneously encouraging developers to invest in proper affordable housing projects with long-term management plans.
“This is something certainly worthy of further discussion with the Board of Finance,” Chesebrough said. “Would it be possible to create a revolving loan program that would assist and retain those in the community who make property improvements? It could help keep our seniors who are living in a home with a fixed income that is in need of repair.”
Under the recommendations presented by Poland, the town would maintain the fund as a line item in the annual budget — grants and other opportunities could also be used for funding, the study found — with grants and loans issued specifically to developers and homeowners willing to make repairs or improvements that align with the town’s affordable housing goals.
It’s still early in the process, Chesebrough said, but the town will need feedback from residents in order to develop a plan that will work for the community as a whole.
“The purpose here is to find balance in a way that will maintain or improve quality of life while addressing housing affordability needs,” she said.
The community conversation will be open to the public, and pizza and beverages will be made available for those in attendance. For more information, including a copy of the draft plan, visit the town’s website at www.stonington-ct.gov.
