Russ Kramer had a bird's eye view of a pandemic-affected summer season in downtown Mystic from his Marine Art Gallery on the second floor of the Finer Line Gallery building at the corner of West Main and Pearl streets.
“It started really slow, but then it picked up rapidly. The last few weeks of the summer, pre-Labor Day, were just nuts,” Kramer, whose gallery overlooks one of the busiest intersections in town, said. “The traffic was more than I think I’ve seen, even in non-COVID summers.”
Downtown Mystic is certainly no stranger to vibrant, traffic-choked summers. This summer, however, was far from normal. Arrows to direct foot traffic lined each side of the drawbridge, and signs encouraging the wearing of masks and social distancing decorated streetlight posts. Shops were limited in how many patrons they could let in.
But Kramer's experience was a trend for many of the businesses in downtown Mystic this summer. As restrictions eased, so too did the uncertainties and fears of customers. And while store owners could only let small groups into their shops at a time, sales, many merchants said, seemed to do just fine.
Matt Beaudoin, owner of Mystic Knotwork, saw some aspects of his business fall while others thrived.
“It’s been a surprisingly good season. The best month we’ve ever had online was May of this year, right during the shutdown,” he said. While walk-in retail was more successful than most other years, wholesale business was down 80% and wedding-related sales were down 85%.
Mystic Knotwork was not the only store to see online sales rise. The Black Dog Tavern Company’s online sales showed an uptick while stores were shut down, according to Mystic store manager Donald Ladd.
When retail stores were allowed to reopen, Ladd said he had to shorten store hours. But as in-person retail increased, so did the hours of operation.
“In July it wasn’t worth it. In August it was 100% worth it,” Ladd said.
Cutting back on hours of operation was just one of many adjustments stores made to promote a safe reopening. Both government and medical guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 required masks and social-distancing upon entry, smaller maximum capacities and increased sanitation measures. Ladd had to make sure his credit card reader and fitting rooms were being wiped down after each use.
Other businesses needed to make further adjustments. The Candy Shop, owned by Dana Sadler, usually sells candy on a self-serve basis. After being shut down in March, Sadler had to reopen with a new system.
“When we reopened, we decided to bag up all of our candy,” she said. “We thought it was the safest way of having our customers come in.”
Beaudoin said Mystic Knotwork went beyond government requirements to ensure safety, taking daily temperature checks and hanging shower curtains to isolate workshops. He said he didn't hear about stores having many issues with customers following the reopening guidelines.
Black Dog experienced similar rarities.
“We only had, I’m probably going to say, 20 people get upset out of the hundreds of people that walked in here. But unfortunately those 20 people ruined your entire day,” Ladd said.
Both Beaudoin and Ladd said they were not too worried about the safety of themselves and their employees, crediting a strong awareness of guidelines among shoppers and staff.
“The whole community and culture seems to be overly cautious, which makes it even safer than usual,” Beaudoin said. “Not just COVID, but in general, it’s the most sanitary environment.”
Even in the midst of a pandemic, downtown Mystic seemed to thrive, they all agreed. Although the stores may have been less crowded, walk-in retail made a strong return once the state lifted restrictions.
“I just hope that it continues, obviously,” Kramer said. “I hope that the little bump in business continues through the traditional leaf-peeping season and then into the holidays.”
