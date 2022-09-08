STONINGTON — The annual Dine and Shop to Donate fundraiser for the Josh Piver scholarship will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11. The scholarships are given to Stonington High School seniors and alumni in memory of Josh Piver.
Participating restaurants include Nana’s Bakery and Pizza, The Portuguese Club, Rio Salado, Taquerio, Jealous Monk, Steak Loft, Oyster Club, Engine Room, Captain Daniel Packer Inne, Go Fish, Breakwater, Dog Watch Cafe, Dog Watch Mystic and participating stores are OMO Jewels and Gifts and Cove Ledge Beer Wine and Spirits.
Visit thecomo.org/scholarships for more information.
