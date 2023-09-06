STONINGTON — The Josh Piver Scholarship Foundation will hold a Dine and Donate fundraiser at local restaurants on Monday, Sept. 11. The scholarships are given to Stonington High School seniors and alumni in memory of Josh Piver, a local man killed in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
The following restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to the scholarship fund: Capt’n Daniel Packer Inn, Dogwatch Café, Dogwatch Mystic, Oyster Club, Engine Room, Port of Call, Jealous Monk, Rio Salado, Taquerio, and Andiamo.
