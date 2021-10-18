STONINGTON — Town officials have entered into an agreement with Louis DiCesare II that will pay the former town highway supervisor $20,000 to settle a wrongful termination lawsuit filed after he was fired in 2015.
Under stipulations of the agreement, which was approved by members of the Board of Selectmen in executive session last week, DiCesare will not be able to sue the town on matters related to his employment, was required to withdraw his current complaint against the town and would be restricted from seeking future employment for the town in any capacity.
The agreement also restricts DiCesare's ability to discuss the case or settlement, as well as preventing him from making "any disparaging statements or representations" or assisting others in making disparaging statements about the town or town employees, including Public Works Director Barbara McKrell. Town officials are also restricted from discussing the matter as part of the agreement, First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said Monday.
"The Town and McKrell, for themselves and the releases, specifically disclaim and deny any wrongdoing or liability to DiCesare," the agreement states. "Moreover, neither this Settlement Agreement, nor the fact that the parties agreed to settle this matter, may be used in any future proceedings as an admission and/or as evidence of any type that the Town, McKrell, or any of the Releasees acted unlawfully and/or retaliated in any way."
The payment will be made entirely through the town's insurer, the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency, documents show. The 10-page settlement and confidentiality agreement was obtained by The Sun through a Freedom of Information Act request in accordance with stipulations of the agreement.
The agreement brings an end to a six-year process that began in October 2015 when DiCesare filed a civil complaint of wrongful termination against the Town, McKrell and former town Director of Administrative Services Vincent Pacileo in New London Superior Court after he was suspended five days in January and fired in April of that year. Pacileo was later removed from the lawsuit.
On Jan. 9, 2015, McKrell had suspended DiCesare for five days after a disciplinary hearing. Following his suspension, DiCesare took a medical leave of absence from Jan. 21 through March 23, 2015, citing his subjection to hostility and stress from McKrell. On Jan. 26, 2015, he had also filed grievances with Pacileo disputing the suspension and contending that she had denied his request for personal representation at a pre-disciplinary meeting on Jan. 13.
In an arbitration proceeding in 2019, the town argued that DiCesare failed to fulfill his responsibilities as highway supervisor, which included managing day-to-day operations of the highway department; preparing personnel work schedules; planning advance logistics for upcoming projects; ordering needed materials, and obtaining necessary equipment and supplies. He also did not fulfill his duties in assisting McKrell in prioritizing the department’s projects, scheduling work assignments, inspecting work for conformance with specifications and standards, and reporting back to McKrell on the the work that was accomplished.
The Stonington Public Administrators Association, which represented DiCesare at arbitration, asserted that from the time of his suspension, McKrell and the town conspired to falsify evidence regarding his performance, impose demeaning and humiliating work conditions on him, violate his right to union representation and deprive him of due process.
An arbitrator ruled in favor of the town in February 2019, stating that there was just cause for his termination. He had previously been awarded $1,515 for five days of pay for his suspension through arbitration, and had the suspension expunged from his record.
DiCesare's lawsuit was moved from state to federal court before a federal Appellate Court upheld a lower court ruling last year that dismissed DiCesare's civil rights claims against the town and remanded claims of state law violations back to the state's Superior Court.
