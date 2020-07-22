STONINGTON — The Stonington Economic Development Commission will hold a Community Conversation to introduce a proposal for a new mixed-income residential apartment building on the long vacant Campbell Grain lot on Wednesday, July 29. A major initiative of the commission is to realize revitalization of downtown Pawcatuck, of which this is a key element. Representatives of the developer WinnCompanies will be on hand to present project details and answer questions.
There will be both an in-person Q&A session at 6:30 p.m. at the Pawcatuck Fire House, 33 Liberty St., Pawcatuck and a virtual presentation at 5:30 p.m. For the virtual presentation, visit stonington-ct.gov for links and call-in numbers. To submit questions in advance to Dave Hammond, commission chair, email davehammond0203@gmail.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions on-line once the formal presentation concludes.
The session at the fire house will be held in the truck bays with doors open. Masks must be worn at all times and social distancing practices must be adhered to.
The event is sponsored by the Stonington Economic Development Commission and is not a formal public hearing. Contact the department of planning at 860-535-5095 or email at dop@stonington-ct.gov for more information.
