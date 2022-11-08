State Sen. Heather Somers will return to Hartford for a fifth term as the 18th District's state senator after pulling away from Democratic challenger Farouk Rajab in a decisive victory on Tuesday night.
The established Groton-based Republican garnered 19,878 votes to easily outpace Rajab, who received 15,306 votes.
“I have had an incredible opportunity to serve the hard-working families here for several terms, and I stand by my track record in supporting what is best for the residents of the 18th District,” she said in a phone conversation this week. “As a senior senator, I will be able to move the needle more and get things done that a freshman legislator just couldn’t and I am looking forward to having the opportunity to represent our district once again."
Rajab, a hotel general manager by trade, has served as a member of the Stonington Board of Education since 2018, including as chairman during the current term, and is a past chairman and board member for the Stonington Community Center. He will continue to serve in both roles.
For Somers, who staved off challenges from Democrat Bob Statchen in consecutive elections in 2018 and 2020, she was able to secure a more comfortable victory than in more recent elections.
Somers was first elected to the Connecticut state Senate in 2016. The 56-year-old mother of three — and proud grandmother as of the past few years — lives in Groton City with her husband, Mark. She began her career in public service in 2003 when she was elected to the Groton Town Council.
In the wake of a COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted lives worldwide, Somers said Connecticut communities are facing a wide-range of mental health needs and challenges. Somers said this week that she hopes to be able to lead the way in enacting key legislation that would provide comprehensive mental health reform statewide.
Given the economic conditions, Somers said that the coming legislative session will need to focus on economic recovery and mitigating the impact of inflation on both businesses and state residents. The state’s punitive tax system and anti-business climate, which she attributed to majority state leadership remaining Democrat for several decades now, is hurting communities, she said.
“Eastern Connecticut families and small businesses face enormous challenges with historic inflation, skyrocketing gas prices, perennial tax increases and an anti-business attitude,” she said. “I have delivered advanced solutions to provide tax relief, protect parents’ rights, lower health care costs, support small businesses and keep communities safe.”
In the coming session, Somers said it will be important to target lower energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a tough winter, and to work to immediately find ways to provide families with relief to help keep the lights and heat on. She said it will also be important to continue to develop a long-term, comprehensive mental health response and resource plan for the state.
“In the coming legislative session, I hope to once again lead the mission for a comprehensive approach to address the mental health needs of our citizens,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.