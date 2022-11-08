In his first term in Hartford, Republican Greg Howard had hoped to bring a common-sense approach to Hartford that would resonate with the voters in the 43rd House District. If the 2022 election was any indication, voters felt he approached the job the right way.
Howard collected 4,819 votes to easily defeat Democrat Ashley Gillece, a single mother from Pawcatuck, who tallied 3,790.
"When you are an incumbent, an election is more like a performance evaluation," Howard said Tuesday. "I believe this shows that my work has resonated with the residents of Stonington and I am excited to continue what I've been working on."
Howard admits he has ambitious goals for the coming term. He expressed strong support for educational initiatives and lower taxes, improving law enforcement accountability by amending what he has described as "a broken plan," and addressing ongoing issues with youth crime in the state.
The 43-year-old Howard is a 20-year member of the Stonington Police Department, where he is currently employed as a detective. He lives in Pawcatuck with his wife, Shana, and the couple’s two sons.
He had earned election as a newcomer to politics in 2020, defeating Democrat Kate Rotella. He was on pace to perform better in 2022 polls than he had in 2020.
In his freshman term in office, Howard was a vocal proponent of schools returning to in-person learning and worked to help get students back into the classrooms. During his sophomore term, he said recently that he hopes to improve student experience and education and simultaneously work to provide opportunities that will both prevent idle hands and provide a positive impact in lowering youth crime.
In his long-term education plan, Howard said he would like to create a partnership between state trade workers and schools. The multi-phased system would initially focus on identifying interested trade experts in fields such as plumbing and electrical, and to have them come in and teach specific courses part time.
“There are many tradespeople who are 65 or reaching that age, and they’ve worked their whole lives. Many do not want to sit still in retirement,” he said. “This program would partner them with schools in order to provide hands-on training for the next generation.”
Howard said he will also seek much-needed reductions in tax burdens, including relief to farms throughout the state, and to find ways to reduce costs on businesses in order to lower product costs for Connecticut residents.
In a phone conversation in late October, Gillece said that win or lose, she will continue her work in the community and remain active as a member of the Stonington Democratic Town Committee.
Meanwhile, Howard said he wasn't planning on enjoying the victory for long, because he is focused on the tasks at hand.
“There’s a lot I want to get done, and I’m ready to get work,” he said.
