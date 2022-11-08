Democrat Aundré Bumgardner defeated challengers Robert Boris and James "Jake" Dunigan Tuesday night to win the open 41st District seat in the Connecticut House of Representatives.
Bumgardner easily outpaced Boris, a Republican, and Dunigan, an unaffiliated candidate. Bumgardner tallied 6,528 votes to 3,835 for Boris and 215 for Dunigan. He is now charged with carving a new legislative identity for the district, which includes Stonington Borough and Mystic for the first time.
Bumgardner may not look the part of the seasoned politician, especially at age 27, but he has already served on both the local and state levels. He first earned election at the age of 20, taking the reins of the 41st District in 2014, and he hopes to draw on that experience during his second term in office.
“We have two wonderful and progressive communities, and the newest section of the district in Mystic and Stonington Borough only enhances the opportunities to work together,” Bumgardner said.
He said that during the coming term, he is prepared to focus on improving long-term stability for the community, economic recovery and long-term climate resiliency.
“I’m a firm advocate for investing in small businesses, job training and apprenticeships, and targeted tax cuts for working families,” he said. “The working class is the foundation for any economy. We need to ensure that working families have a clear path to achieve their dreams.”
The 51-year-old Boris, who works as president of Groton-based Command Technology Inc., founded in 1981 by his father, Igor Boris, was trying to make the leap from an alternate member of the Groton City Economic Development Council and member of the Planning and Zoning Commission to state legislator. Between his experience on the two boards and as a business owner, he had expressed confidence he could have helped craft legislation that helps rather than hinders small businesses.
In a recent phone interview, Boris said that if elected he would immediately seek solutions to a decade-long issue at the Branford Manor apartment complex in Groton. On the state level, he said it will be important to utilize his skills in order to soften the impact of inflation, spur economic development and seek solutions to rising energy costs that have all hit taxpayers hard.
Boris said he would have also sought to bring an end to the “sacrifice of our community’s decision-making powers in regards to zoning, school curriculum, and more to Hartford bureaucrats.”
A newly-licensed attorney who recently graduated from UConn Law School with a J.D. and insurance law certificate, Dunigan took his oath as a lawyer on Oct. 26. The 37-year-old, who lives in Mystic with his wife, Ali Mitchell, was trying to take another step forward in serving as an unaffiliated representative for the 41st House District.
Dunigan said during a recent interview that he wanted to seek to address employment issues and benefits, noting he would champion legislation to encourage and reward companies offering full-time employment with benefits.
“Employers who rely on part-time employers count on Huskycare to provide health care benefits. This saves them money by shifting the bill to us, the taxpayers,” he said. “I will implement a program which allows employers to offer Huskycare at cost to all employees, and we can also encourage full-time employment by allowing a discount on those benefits when a person is employed full-time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.