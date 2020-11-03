Today is Tuesday, Nov. 3 ... Election Day! Get to the polls and make your voice heard!
See below for Stonington and North Stonington polling places (open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and check out the ballots for the different districts attached.
STONINGTON POLLING LOCATIONS
District 1: Stonington Fire House, 100 Main St., Stonington
District 2: Former Pawcatuck Middle School, 40 Field St., Pawcatuck
District 3: Deans Mill Elementary School, 35 Deans Mill Road, Stonington
District 4: B. F. Hoxie Engine Co., Mystic Fire Dept., 34 Broadway Ave., Mystic
District 5: FormerSchool Administration Building, 49 No. Stonington Rd, Old Mystic
NORTH STONINGTON POLLING LOCATION
Former Wheeler Middle School, 298 Norwich-Westerly Road
