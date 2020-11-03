Today is Tuesday, Nov. 3 ... Election Day! Get to the polls and make your voice heard! 

See below for Stonington and North Stonington polling places (open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and check out the ballots for the different districts attached.

STONINGTON POLLING LOCATIONS

District 1: Stonington Fire House, 100 Main St., Stonington

District 2: Former Pawcatuck Middle School, 40 Field St., Pawcatuck

District 3: Deans Mill Elementary School, 35 Deans Mill Road, Stonington

District 4: B. F. Hoxie Engine Co., Mystic Fire Dept., 34 Broadway Ave., Mystic

District 5: FormerSchool Administration Building, 49 No. Stonington Rd, Old Mystic

NORTH STONINGTON POLLING LOCATION

Former Wheeler Middle School, 298 Norwich-Westerly Road

