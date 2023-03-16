STONINGTON — The saying goes that “neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail” will stop the mailman from his or her route. Those elements won’t stop 80-year-old Hugh McGee from greeting children outside the Deans Mill Elementary School every morning, either.
The longtime Stonington Public Schools volunteer, an 80-year-old father of three and grandfather of eight, was honored Wednesday with the prestigious Distinguished Friend of Education Award. The award is a coveted statewide recognition given annually by the Connecticut Association of Schools to a deserving volunteer that has made a big difference in the community. He was presented the award by CAS representative Mike Rafferty, a retired Old Saybrook school administrator.
A humble McGee would be the first to tell you he’s just “a simple volunteer,” but that wasn’t the description provided by school administrators and staff on Wednesday.
“When I was first hired, I didn’t quite know what I was in for with Hugh,” said Deans Mill Principal Jennifer McCurdy with a smile. “The superintendent at the time came to me and said ‘my neighbor would like to do something after Sandy Hook.’ Since that day, I’ve joked that he is our most reliable non-paid employee.”
McGee was surprised by his family, friends and fellow volunteers on Wednesday morning as he read to his youngest granddaughter, Elsa McGee, and her classmates in Daniel Barth’s fifth-grade class, just one of the many ways staff said he has made a difference over the past decade.
A retired Connecticut attorney and longtime resident of Stonington, where he lives with Pam, his wife of 57 years, McGee began working with the district shortly after the Sandy Hook school shooting in late 2012. Concerned over the safety of the kids, he stepped up and asked the district how he could help.
Deans Mill Assistant Principal Thomas Bousquet said McGee was determined to make a difference, and before long they had assigned him an official position as monitor of the school’s “kiss and drop” area.
From that day, with the exception of maybe one week for vacation per year, Bousquet said that McGee has been a regular, happy face to welcome the students day after day — and he has done it for 10 years, even when below zero, in snow or under the sun on a 100-degree early summer day.
“Hugh has made a difference since the very first day,” Bousquet said. “Throughout the school renovation project, he was always looking for ways to improve traffic and make the students even safer.”
McGee graciously accepted the award, joined by his son, Jamie, and Jamie’s wife, Jenna, Elsa’s stepmother; First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough, Superintendent of Schools Mary Anne Butler and Assistant Superintendent Tim Smith, former Stonington Police Chief Dave Erskine and current members of the Stonington Police Department, and other town dignitaries.
For McGee, the intent of his service isn’t to earn awards or recognition. A decade after first stepping out to monitor safety at morning drop, he said it has been the school community and students that have motivated him to return, day-after-day, throughout the years.
“When the kids come in the morning and get out of those cars — some are so serious and others arrive laughing and goofing around — that is the best part of my day,” McGee said. “I am just happy to have a chance to be here.”
McGee was quick to credit other staff and volunteers, saying he believed there were many others more worthy, but McCurdy and Bousquet said there was a reason he was nominated. Aside from regular monitoring tasks, they said he was instrumental in helping to redesign traffic flow and his suggestions have “immensely reduced the dangers” of children being potentially struck in the lot.
His influence extended far beyond the parking lot, however. He was known for his jokes — an element that rapidly became a popular part of lunch every day.
When one of his grandsons was younger, McGee began telling him a joke each day. Then as he began taking the bus, he’d hang the joke in a window for his grandson to see and, before long, began giving the joke to the bus driver.
Word of the fun spread, McGee explained, and before long there were multiple drivers who wanted the daily joke. He eventually began producing enough for all students and giving them away during lunch.
“We had to do away with that, what with COVID and not being able to share and all, but it is something I’d love to do again,” he said.
Elsa McGee, who said she held the secret for almost three weeks, said her favorite part was being able to surprise her grandfather. It was a rare opportunity for her to catch him off guard, she said, and her grandfather has always been there for her. She said he was very deserving of the award.
When it comes to her graduation, however, that may not necessarily be the end of the road for Hugh McGee at Deans Mill. In fact, he said he has “many good years left,” as long as the schools will afford him the opportunity.
“I’ll probably be here next year. I’ll probably be here as long as they let me,” he said with a smile.
