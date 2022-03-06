STONINGTON — The deadline for eligible elderly or totally disabled residents of Stonington to apply for the property tax relief program is Friday, May 13. Homeowners who were 65 as of Dec. 31, 2021, or totally disabled with a total income of less than $38,100 for a single person, $46,400 for a married couple, may be eligible for benefits.
Applicants must provide documentation of income, including Social Security, for the calendar year 2021. Those who have filed an income tax return for 2021 will need to provide a copy of the return as proof of income, along with a copy of their SSA1099.
For more information, contact the assessor’s office at 860-535-5098 or assessor@stonington-ct.gov. Applications are currently being accepted by mail, email, drop box in front of the Town Hall, or in person at the assessor’s office, 152 Elm St. The office is open Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. through 4 p.m.
