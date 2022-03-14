STONINGTON — When Stonington High School Principal Mark Friese retires on June 30, Associate Principal Alicia Sweet Dawe will take over, the district announced Monday.
Dawe's appointment came after an exhaustive search that included 22 applicants who interviewed with a groups of teachers, staff members, parents, students, community members and Board of Education members.
Dawe has served as the high school's assistant principal the past two years after seven years as the principal of West Vine Street and West Broad Street elementary schools. In 2019, she was named Connecticut Elementary Principal of the Year. West Broad Street School was also named a School of Distinction for Academic Performance in 2016 during Dawe's tenure.
In her 26 years in the education field, Dawe, the mother of three teenage girls, has also spent time as a teacher and assistant principal at Deans Mill Elementary School and as principal of Voluntown Elementary and Middle School. She also completed the Women’s Leadership Program at Yale University School of Management in February 2019.
— Sun staff
