Milling work got underway on Cottrell Street in Mystic as part of a repaving project on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Cottrell Street will soon become one-way in a southerly direction from Route 1 to the intersection of Washington and Willow streets. The plan will create 13 additional parking spots on Cottrell and Washington streets and is designed to improve traffic safety at the intersection of East Main and Cottrell streets. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun