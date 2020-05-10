STONINGTON — Cottrell Street in Mystic will become a one-way road beginning Monday to accommodate road construction.
Stonington police said workers with Stonington Public Works have completed milling and repaving on Cottrell Street and will block half the road to finish line-marking efforts. To reduce traffic congestion and for worker safety, the police said Washington Street will also remain one-way from Cottrell Street to Willow Street.
The project is expected to be completed on either Wednesday or Thursday, according to town officials.
— Jason Vallee
