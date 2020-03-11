Wednesday brought more local twists in the continuing effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, as Stonington High announced the cancellation of school events that included more than 100 people through April 20 and Chariho High canceled the CHARIHOtech Louisville Buffet and the popular annual Artessy art show as well as any event that could draw 250 people.
In a release, the Chariho Regional School District said it was canceling both the Louisville Buffet scheduled for March 20 and Artessy 2020, which was slated to take place on March 21.
"Following R.I. Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19, we will be cancelling any organized events that would be in excess of 250 people until further notice," said Jane L. Daly, Chariho's interim superintendent of schools.
Meanwhile at Stonington High, officials said a collaboration between school officials, Ledge Light Health District staff and the family of a student who had potentially been exposed to COVID-19 determined there is no threat to the rest of the student body.
In a letter on Wednesday, Stonington high School Principal Mark Friese assured parents that the school remains safe and the district is taking all precautions to both help prevent infection and stymie any widespread impact on the town or school community.
"Collaboration like this between families and the school will be vital in the coming weeks as we deal with this health concern in our region," Friese said in the email.
For parents of students in Stonington, the communication was one of several from the district on Wednesday. School superintendent Van W. Riley sent a two-page letter with added resources to families and staff at all town schools in an effort to keep them updated.
In an interview last week, Peter Anderson, operations and facilities director for Stonington Public Schools, said custodial staff had already been directed as of late February to treat all facilities as if there were a severe influenza outbreak. The work, which employs commercial-grade green and school-safe disinfectants, involves daily disinfection efforts and is intended to clean high-touch surfaces regularly.
Riley told parents that since that time, the school has continued to identify other solutions and has began implementing additional preventative measure to remain ahead of the concerns. No Stonington residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
"We are hopeful that our school community is not affected by this illness," he said. "Thank you for your understanding and partnership as we work together through this challenge."
Effective Wednesday, the district announced that all enrichment activities and events planned for groups that could potentially draw or include more than 100 people have been canceled effective immediately — the first programs were canceled Wednesday — and will not resume before April 20.
The district has also canceled all field trips during that time and the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference has nixed all winter sports tournaments.
"These restrictions will be reviewed prior to April 20th for possible extension," Riley said.
The edicts call into question what will happen with events later in the spring, including music concerts the chock-full spring sports season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.