The Connecticut Office of the Arts will provide general operating support grants, funded by the Connecticut General Assembly, to support Connecticut's theaters and performing groups. The General Operating Support for Theaters and Performing Groups Grant Program provides funding for Connecticut based theaters and performing groups whose primary purpose is to present the performing arts to the general public.
The funding period is for July 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2023. Funds may be applied retroactively toward eligible general operating expenses.
The application deadline is on or before 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. For more information and guidelines, visit https://portal.ct.gov/DECD/Services/Arts-and-Creativity/Funding-Opportunities.
