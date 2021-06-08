In Connecticut, all dogs that have reached the age of 6 months must be licensed by the town of residence. Renewals of dog licenses are due by June 30.
In Stonington, applications and instructions are available at stonington-ct.gov/town-clerk/pages/dog-licenses and may be mailed or placed in the Town Hall drop box at 152 Elm St. The application must include a current rabies certificate and, if the dog is spayed or neutered, a spay or neuter certificate. Residents must be at least 18 years of age to be the registered owner of a dog.
Cost for a license is $8 for spayed or neutered dogs and $19 if not spayed or neutered. All registrations postmarked after midnight, June 30, will result in an additional $1 charge.
For owners of one or more dogs, an application should be filled out and enclosed for each dog, along with the proper fee.
In North Stonington, license information and applications are available at northstoningtonct.gov/town-clerk/pages/dog-license-information. The fee for unaltered dogs is $19, or $8 for neutered/spayed dogs. A current rabies vaccination certificate and, if applicable, proof of neutering/spaying must be provided when applying for a license. The town clerk’s office at the North Stonington Town Hall, 40 Main St., will be open to license dogs. Call 860-535-2877, ext. 121, for more information.
A rabies clinic will be held on Saturday, June 12, at the new North Stonington Town Hall, from 9 to 11:30 a.m., for $15. Only cash payments will be accepted at the clinic. All dogs must be on a leash and all cats must be in a carrier. Previous rabies vaccination certificate must be provided to receive a three-year vaccine.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.