WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles has resumed road testing services for driver’s licenses as well as new vehicle registration services at select locations. The DMV now requires appointments for all services.
Knowledge testing for motorcycle learner’s permits is slated to resume on July 7 at the department’s Bridgeport and Waterbury locations.
The DMV began collaborating with driving schools on June 23 in an effort to reduce its backlog, and was able to schedule nearly 1,000 road tests through June 30. Customers whose appointments were canceled due to the COVID-19 global health pandemic are encouraged to reschedule their appointment.
For appointments, visit: road tests (non-cdl), dmvroadtest.ct.gov/dmv/do-it-online; learner’s permit knowledge tests, dmvteen.ct.gov/dmv/do-it-online; motorcycle knowledge testing, portal.ct.gov/DMV/Offices/Offices/Make-an-Appointment; and license, ID and registration services, portal.ct.gov/DMV/Offices/Offices/Make-an-Appointment.
