A proposed rate increase that would leave Aquarion Water Company customers absorbing a 27% rate hike over the next three years has led the Connecticut Attorney General to issue a statement calling on regulators to reject the request from the Eversource-led company.
Attorney General William Tong on Thursday called the proposed rate hike, which comes on the heels of excessive inflation, “excessive and unwarranted,” and expressed concerns that proceeds from the rate increase may be used for non-essential matters including paying bonuses and providing incentives for the acquisition of “smaller and unprofitable water systems.”
“The Company has failed to meet its burden of showing that such a large rate increase is necessary or appropriate. To the contrary, the evidence in this proceeding clearly shows that Aquarion’s proposed rate increase is excessive and unwarranted,” Tong says in a brief filed with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority.
“Connecticut consumers, especially those on fixed or limited incomes, are simply unable to absorb any further increases in their cost of living,” Tong said. “These customers need the authority and all of the participants in this proceeding to work to ensure that the water utility rates approved here will be no more than absolutely necessary.”
The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority, or PURA, is the governing body that oversees rate increase requests in Connecticut. They have not ruled on Eversource's recent request, which would raise rates by 27% overall over a three-year implementation period.
Eversource acquired Aquarion in 2017. This is the first rate case filed by Aquarion since that acquisition.
Tong’s brief urges PURA to reject the use of ratepayer funds, noting that the company had previously used $1.4 million to provide bonus pay, incentives for the acquisition of smaller unprofitable water systems, and for reimbursements for incomplete infrastructure projects. The brief further identifies several areas where Aquarion has proposed a capital structure that is “uneconomic and burdensome.”
Assistant Attorneys General John Wright and Lauren Bidra and Consumer Protection Section Chief Michael Wertheimer are assisting Tong in the matter, officials said. A message left with Aquarion was not returned.
