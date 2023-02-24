Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and a bipartisan coalition of legislators are moving forward in presenting legislation that, if approved, would target obnoxious and intrusive tactics used in robocalls to Connecticut residents.
Officials said the proposed legislation would help modernize state anti-robocall statutes and seek to combat new tactics and technology used to inundate Connecticut households with relentless, unwanted calls.Tong said the legislation would also strengthen efforts to prevent and target scam-based calls that impact thousands of homes each year.
“Americans lose billions of dollars each year to robocall scams. Our laws have failed to keep pace with the tactics and technology these scammers use. Our bipartisan proposal brings Connecticut’s robocall laws into the modern era,” Tong said. “It’s not just phone calls anymore — we need to crack down on fraudulent text messages too. And we need to take on the gateway providers that get rich off patching overseas scammers into our American networks.
“With strong, modern laws we can shut down this telecom fraud highway and bring scammers to justice,” Tong said.
Connecticut’s robocall statutes have not been updated since 2015, with some portions still unchanged since they were first enacted in 1996.
The proposed amendments included in the legislation expands the statutes to cover text messages; bans “gateway” voice over internet protocol providers, or VoIP, from facilitating overseas scammer access to the U.S. telecom networks; allows for enforcement action against calls received by Connecticut area codes regardless of where the calls originate; bars telemarketers from contacting Connecticut residents before 9 a.m. or after 8 p.m.; strengthens disclosures that telemarketers must make; and clarifies protections provided by the “Do Not Call” list.
“In 2020, 9 in 10 American adults encountered a fraud attempt and according to the Federal Trade Commission, the phone remains the most successful way to target a scam,” said Nora Duncan, state director for AARP Connecticut. “Scammers have latched on to robocall technology to bilk consumers. Our consumer protections need to line up with ever changing technology and cover all forms of person to person communications.”
In 2022 alone, state officials said Connecticut consumers received approximately 471 million robocalls. Of those, 26 percent were scams, many which originated overseas using automated dialing systems, chat bots and prerecorded calls.
Tong said in a press release that VoIP gateway providers play a big role in facilitating these scams by enabling these foreign calls into the U.S. telephone network. Without these willing gateway providers, these scam calls could not get through.
Connecticut is among 16 states leading the nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force. In its first action last summer, the task force issued 20 civil investigative demands seeking information from 20 gateway providers and other entities allegedly responsible for a majority of foreign robocall traffic into our country.
