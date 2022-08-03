The League of Women Voters of Southeastern Connecticut is reminding residents primaries in Connecticut will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Deadlines to register to vote in the primaries are Thursday, Aug. 4, for online and postmark for mail registration, and Monday, Aug. 8, for in-person registration.
As polling locations may be different than in previous elections, visit VOTE411.org/Connecticut to check where to vote in the primary.
For more information about the league, visit my.lwv.org/connecticut/lwv-southeastern-connecticut.
