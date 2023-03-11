STONINGTON — The Stonington Community Center is accepting applications for its 2023 scholarships. The scholarships are open to Stonington residents enrolled in college and high school seniors pursuing higher education.
Offered are scholarships from the Josh Piver Memorial Fund, the Francis Drake Endowment Fund, the Robert and Doris Ramsbotham Scholarship Endowment Fund, the Frank Turek Scholarship Endowment Fund, the Mary H. Boatwright Endowment Fund, and the Whitman Award Scholarship.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28. For more information about eligibility requirements and for applications, visit thecomo.org/scholarships.
