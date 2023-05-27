The Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut has distributed 2023 grants to the local organizations: W.A.R.M. Center, $5,000 to provide critical resources to individuals in financial crisis in several southeastern Connecticut towns; Stand Up For Animals, $5,000 for medical care for pets in shelters and low-income families; Always Home, $20,000 for homelessness prevention and shelter diversion of low-income families with minor children; Yellow Farmhouse Education Center, $14,000 for a youth-led regional gleaning network to reduce food waste, increase access to healthy food and empower youth as agents of change; Salt Marsh Opera, $5000 for Kids Love Opera!, the 2024 ‘The Child and the Spells’ program for fifth and sixth grade students at the Garde Arts Center; Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center, $19,875 for the Wild about Wildlife learning adventures in biodiversity using Connecticut animals with a focus on underserved communities; Avalonia Land Conservancy, $30,000 for accessible parking at four Avalonia preserves to expand access to trails; and Sea Research Foundation, $10,000 for the Mystic Aquarium ocean-minded workforce development program.
For more information about the foundation, visit cfect.org.
(0) comments
