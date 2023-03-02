STONINGTON — The Coast Guard Foundation on Wednesday launched a new logo and brand that officials said better reflect the organization’s mission and future vision.
The foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to strengthen the U.S. Coast Guard community and service, announced the new logo and brand to better reflect the organization’s mission and future vision. The new look is now on display across Coast Guard Foundation digital properties and will be featured at events throughout the year.
“Our brand reflects our strong commitment to support the Coast Guard,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “While our logo is changed, our service and values remain exactly the same, as does our dedication to the vital mission of supporting the courageous women and men of the Coast Guard.”
Since its founding in 1969, the Coast Guard Foundation has focused on ways to aid Coast Guard members and their families. The foundation envisions and strives to work toward a future where all members and their families are supported and prepared for service and can excel throughout their lives.
For more about the Coast Guard Foundation, visit coastguardfoundation.org.
— Jason Vallee
