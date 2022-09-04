STONINGTON — The Coast Guard Foundation will hold its annual Heroes of the Coast Guard broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 8 p.m. The broadcast will feature rescues, law enforcement, and family moments at Coast Guard locations from Alaska to Cape Cod and from San Diego to Ft. Lauderdale. It showcases the work of Coast Guard members, as well as the ways the Coast Guard Foundation community supports them and their families.
The event is free to watch and will be streamed live on the foundation's Facebook and YouTube pages, and the foundation’s website at coastguardfoundation.org/heroesbroadcast. Interested viewers can make reservations on the Facebook event or by clicking on “notify me” on YouTube.
“The Coast Guard’s missions are important and thrilling, and many people never have a chance to see the incredible work of Coast Guard members in action,” said Susan Ludwig, Coast Guard Foundation president. “We are proud to present a glimpse of what these brave individuals do to viewers worldwide for a second year. We hope you will join us.”
To learn more about the Coast Guard Foundation, or to help support its work, visit coastguardfoundation.org or call 860-535-0786.
