STONINGTON — It is the book that celebrates Mystic from a bird's-eye view. Literally.
That's the best way to describe "Mystic by the Sea is the Best Place to Be," by Tish Rabe, a new children's book written from the perspective of a family of gulls and produced to help celebrate the 100th birthday of the Mystic Bascule Bridge, which was July 19.
The bridge is the oldest bascule bridge in the United States. Led by the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, the community has been celebrating the bridge's centennial since April of this year, including this weekend at the Mystic Outdoor Art Festival, and will continue through Oct. 15.
Rabe, a prolific children's book author and Mystic resident, contributed to the festivities in her special way. “Mystic by the Sea is the Best Place to Be” was published on July 16, commemorating the bridge and the charming maritime town whose two halves it connects.
Rabe had written for Disney, Doctor Seuss’ "Cat in the Hat," Sesame Street and other popular titles and publishers in children’s literature before she founded her own publishing company in June of 2020. After joining the Greater Mystic Chamber, she was approached in January 2021 by membership manager Morgan Yandow to write a book about Mystic.
When Yandow asked Rabe, a family of seagulls flew over Yandow’s head, and Rabe said her mission for the next four-and-a-half months was to present Mystic’s quirks and attractions through the perspective of a family of four seagulls: Mason, the father, named after Masons Island; Marina, the mother; Marco, the son, named in honor of the community’s Portuguese fishing heritage; and Misty, the daughter, shortened from the town's name.
“She’s a poet, and her pages are illustrated beautifully … she makes them come alive with the words that she chooses," said Bruce Flax, president of the Greater Mystic Chamber. "Being a 15-year resident, she clearly knows the area, and it helped her put the words down because she’s so familiar.”
Rabe connected with Italian illustrator Andrea Boatta for the artwork throughout the book, which melds perfectly with the author’s text.
“(Boatta) could draw animals and buildings, and that’s really key to a book that has architecture involved,” Rabe said. “I kept the text minimal, because I wanted to focus on the pictures. The artwork in this book is truly spectacular.”
As for the animals found in the book, the original plan was to feature sea creatures related to Mystic’s ocean culture. But Rabe had a change of mind.
“I suddenly realized that people are coming here from everywhere. So we have giraffes on Main Street, and sheep at the Seaport, there’s a Koala bear up on the rigging of the Charles W. Morgan … it’s a celebration of the diversity of the people who come to visit Mystic.”
The town’s 350-year history was another powerful inspiration for Rabe.
“It’s so family friendly to walk around to show kids animals and the sailing ships. There’s a lot to learn about history, and seafaring history,” she said.
One of the most striking examples of Mystic’s historical heritage is its bascule bridge over the Mystic River. Flax partnered with the Mystic River Historical Society and former Town of Groton Mayor Jim Streeter in April to talk about and celebrate the bridge. They expected about 50 attendees at the talk, but much to their surprise, over 200 people showed up to learn about the landmark.
On June 30, the Chamber celebrated the retirement of the bridge’s veteran operator, Rod Coleman.
“We did a ceremony for him in the visitors center, and it was telling, the number of people who came out to support him, and the coverage that it got. (It) was very emotional,” Flax said.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the Chamber will hold an official Bridge Anniversary Dedication Day, featuring presentations and speeches from officials and dignitaries at the bridge in the afternoon and food and music along Cottrell Street at night, topped off with a fireworks show over the river at about 8 p.m.
"Mystic by the Sea Is the Best Place to Be" is available at Bank Square Books, the Mystic Seaport Museum, the Mystic Aquarium, the Mystic Visitors Center and online at mysticchamber.org. Rabe will also be offering a book signing and meet-and-greet at the Mystic Visitors Center on Tuesday, Aug. 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
