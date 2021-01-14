STONINGTON — A global pandemic and national political unrest have only served to strengthen First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough’s resolve to remain involved in public service, and she will seek a second term in office this November.
Chesebrough, who ran as an unaffiliated candidate in 2019 and was endorsed by the Democratic Town Committee, announced her intent to seek reelection earlier this week and said she will be reaching out to both town committees to seek their endorsement in the coming weeks. She said she will remain an unaffiliated candidate.
“I wasn’t necessarily planning on announcing my intent so soon, but I would like an opportunity to continue the work we’ve started,” Chesebrough said. “It is my hope, and it will be up to them to determine what they feel is best, but I would like to see the entire board return with June (Strunk) and Deb (Downie) continuing to be part of a cohesive team for the next few years.”
Strunk and Downie have not yet publicly declared their bids for reelection.
The 37-year-old Chesebrough previously worked for the United Nations as a senior analyst and investor relations specialist, but said she chose to seek office locally because she felt it was a way to have a greater, more positive impact on the community.
A former member of the town’s Board of Finance, she gained the Democratic endorsement and defeated Republican John Prue in the November 2019 election. She then took the reins from former First Selectman Rob Simmons, a Republican who retired from public office following completion of his term.
With the victory, Chesebrough became the first woman to hold the town’s top position. The historic election also saw the town elect its first all-female Board of Selectmen.
“From my perspective, we have gotten into the planning stages on a number of different projects. I want to be able to see these projects through,” Chesebrough said.
If elected to a second term, Chesebrough said the town would not only continue to focus on conservation and development but would also seek to expand efforts to identify mental health issues and provide aid to those in the community who need assistance. She said the pandemic has amplified a variety of mental health issues as a result of stress and other factors, and she is committed to working alongside Stonington Human Services staff to provide greater resources for those in the community.
Other areas of focus during a second term would include Al Harvey Road conservation efforts, further enhancing development and expanding business opportunities, and addressing affordable housing needs.
She said she will also seek to unify those in the community, citing such a goal as part of her reasoning for contacting the town committees to ask that they consider endorsing herself, as well as both Strunk and Downie should they seek reelection.
“In a perfect world, I would love the opportunity for us to be able to focus not on campaigns but to look forward and spend our energy on helping come out of the pandemic even stronger than we went in,” she said.
