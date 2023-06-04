STONINGTON — With several projects hitting the ground this spring and a wide agenda that includes focusing seeing the completeion of Mystic Boathouse Park and solutions for the long-vacant Circus Lot in Pawcatuck, First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough will be seeking reelection to serve a third term as the town’s top elected official.
In a short announcement on Sunday, Chesebrough said she would launch her campaign with a kick-off event and press conference in Stonington Borough at the end of the week.
"As the end of my second term approaches, I've reflected on our accomplishments and the groundwork we've laid for future successes," she said. "This job is challenging, but even more meaningful. It has been a privilege to serve and I'm continually inspired by the dedication of our staff and volunteers whose efforts combined are a big part of what makes this community so special. When I was asked to run in 2019 I did so because I believe in public service and that belief has only grown.
"I'm proud of what we've accomplished despite difficult circumstances and know that with continued determination, the foundation has been built for an outstanding next chapter. I believe that together we can accomplish a great deal over the next two years," she continued.
Chesebrough will formally launch her campaign with an announcement Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Portuguese Club.
An unaffiliated candidate, Chesebrough first joined the Board of Selectman when she, Republican Deborah Downie and Democrat June Strunk were all elected in a sweeping change of leadership in 2019. The election of the three women marked a first for the community for its top elected offices, and all women received considerable community support in earning reelection in 2021.
Chesebrough, 39, is a Stonington High School graduate who received a bachelor’s degree from Clemson University in political science and Master’s in scoial work and public policy UCONN. She had previously served on the Board of Finance before her election to first selectman.
When Chesebrough sought reelection in 2021, she ran on a platform that included modernizing internal governance and investing in local infrastructure.
Chesebrough will face a more crowded field in 2023, with Republican Board of Finance member Byan Bentz and Democrat Laura Graham, a volunteer and activist in the community who has not previously sought electted office, both already announcing their intent to run.
Graham, 55, a resident of the Moss Farm neighborhood, is a writer, illustrator and founder of Drink with Food, a small business which deals with international sales and distribution management for fine whisky producers.
Bentz, 63, announced his intent in late February as life has allowed him to dedicate more time to an elected role.
