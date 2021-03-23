First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough chats with Charles Watson, left, of Pawcatuck, and Bill Reid, of Stonington, during the first "Discussions with Danielle" event in February 2020 at Mia's Cafe in Pawcatuck. The series will return this year with the first program scheduled for March 31 at 7:30 a.m. in Wadawanuck Square in Stonington Borough. Sun file photo

The purpose is to allow residents the opportunity to share questions, concerns, ideas and/or feedback in an informal setting. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun