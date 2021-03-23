STONINGTON -- First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough will resume hosting her monthly series of drop-in discussions, "Discussion with Danielle," to give residents the opportunity to share questions, concerns, ideas or feedback.
The series began last February when the inaugural event was held at Mia’s Prime Time Café, drawing a small crowd. Chesebrough had intended to then host an informal discussion at a different time and place every month, but the initiative was put on pause as the COVID-19 pandemic led to state closures.
"The goal with this series is to reach residents in a manner that is not as structured as Board of Selectmen meetings to allow for more open dialogue, and I am excited to hear their thoughts," Chesebrough said when the concept for the series was first announced.
With a growing number of Stonington residents receiving vaccinations and warmer weather on the horizon, the rebooted series will not take place at individual businesses but will instead be held in outdoor public forums.
The series will begin on March 31 with a 7:30 a.m. discussion at Wadawanuck Square in Stonington Borough. Other discussions are scheduled for 4 p.m. on April 26 at Donahue Park in Pawcatuck, 7:30 a.m. on May 26 at Mystic River Park, and 5 p.m. on June 30 at Stonington Town Hall.
The rain date for each event is tentatively set for the following day.
“Dress for the weather and feel free to bring a chair,” Chesebrough said in a press release. “Consider supporting a local business in the area prior to or after our visit.”
For more information on the program, including a list of program dates and locations, visit https://www.stonington-ct.gov/home/news/discussions-with-danielle.
— Jason Vallee
