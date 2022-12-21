STONINGTON — Stonington First Selectman, Danielle Chesebrough, was nominated and named chairwoman of the Southeastern Connecticut Council of Governments.
The council is a public agency with representatives from 22 towns, cities and boroughs that was formed to provide a basis for intergovernmental cooperation in dealing with a wide range of issues. Primary focus areas of the council are: regional planning, which includes producing studies and plans that affect the responsible development of the region; transportation planning and prioritization of state and federal transportation funding, as the region’s Metropolitan Planning Organization; and providing regional services, which includes staffing assistance to local land use commissions and exploring additional avenues for cost savings and inter-municipal cooperation.
Ledyard Mayor Fred Allyn previously served in the role, guiding the council board through the challenges of COVID. Chesebrough previously served as vice chair.
Additional elections included First Selectman Rob Brule of Waterford as vice chair; Cheryl Blanchard of Sprague as treasurer; Charlie Grant of Franklin as secretary; and John Salomone and Fred Allyn as representatives-at-large.
