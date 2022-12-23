STONINGTON — The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce is selling a variety of souvenirs to benefit the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree now on display through Jan. 15 at the town docks in Stonington. The chamber will also profit-share with the artists that created the items.
Items include a 1,000-piece puzzle depicting original art created by Daniel Kenyon of Preston, featuring 138 buoys on this year’s tree; a 1,000-piece photo puzzle featuring 100 artists buoys; a custom made, three dimensional mouth blown glass, hand painted ornament, crafted in Poland by Joy to the World Collectibles; a variety of glass ornaments, hand painted by local artists affiliated with the tree; note cards created by Jeanette Vertentes of North Stonington and Coastal Arts Studio in Stonington and magnets created by Pork Chop Studios in Stonington.
The deadline to order the puzzles and three-dimensional ornament is Tuesday, Jan. 2. The locally painted ornaments, notecards and magnets may be purchased at the chamber office, 1 Chamber Way, Westerly.
For more information or to order items, visit lobstertraptree.com/ornaments or call the Chamber of Commerce at 401-596-7761.
