GROTON — The Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce will host Yogapalooza, a celebration of International Yoga Day, on Tuesday, June 21, from 2 to 9 p.m., by the water behind the Brandford House on the UConn Avery Point Campus, 1084 Shennecossett Road. In addition to yoga classes and music, vegan food, and a marketplace will be available.
The event will feature local yoga instructors who will lead all levels and varieties of yoga, including two classes for children, slow flow, restoration flow, breathwork and ashtanga. Two classes will be held simultaneously each hour at quarter past, from 2:15 to 7:15 p.m.
Tickets are $50, $20 for students, and cover admittance to all of the yoga classes. For those not wanting to participate in the Yoga, there is a $25 ticket. Tickets can be purchased at mysticchamber.org.
