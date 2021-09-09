STONINGTON — The Stonington Historical Society’s annual benefit, the Cannon Ball, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at Manatuck Farm, 165 Barnes Road. The theme of this year’s ball is “Celebrating the Stories of Stonington Farmlands: Past, Present and Future.”
Held under a tent outside, with safety protocols in place, the ball will include cocktails, dinner, a silent and live auction, dancing to music by the Nicky Fabbz Band, and the presentation of the 2021 Hero Award.
Suggested attire for the evening is “country elegant.” For more information and tickets, visit thecannonball.givesmart.com or call 860-535-8445.
