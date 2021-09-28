STONINGTON — Voters will soon have the opportunity to determine the fate of an ordinance that would ban marijuana processing and sales in the community following a town meeting Monday, but a contentious plan to provide a 10-year fixed tax assessment for developers proposing an 82-unit residential complex at the site of the former Campbell Grain is taking center stage ahead of next week’s referendum.
The Monday meeting, which drew just 20 residents and a handful of speakers, focused specifically on marijuana businesses and served as the final official public forum before voters take to the polls on Tuesday. Three residents spoke passionately about their concerns over legalization and the negative impacts it could have on youth and crime in the community while two others asked questions regarding how marijuana businesses are classified.
In recent weeks, however, the proposed 10-year abatement, which would provide an estimated $690,748 in tax savings for Winn Development, a Boston-based firm that has proposed the mixed-income complex at the end of Coggswell Street in Pawcatuck, has garnered both vocal support and opposition in the community.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and Stonington Economic Development Commission Chairman Dave Hammond each said Tuesday that they are focused on trying to educate the public and addressing misinformation.
“With all the talk in the media and online, there has been a lot of misinformation shared surrounding this project,” Hammond said. “It is a bit of a misnomer to say it will impact town services or that the taxpayers are funding it.”
Under the proposed development plan, Winn would renovate the Campbell Grain property to construct a mix of studio and one- to three-bedroom apartments to be rented to those earning 30%, 50% and 80% of area median income, as well as several market-rate units. Other plans for the property include creating a parking garage for residents and extending the Pawcatuck Riverwalk with public access.
The company is seeking an abatement plan that would allow Winn Development to receive a fixed assessment that would save the development company an estimated $690,748 in taxes over a 10-year period, while the company would pay $695,000 in taxes to the town during that time. The plan was initially approved at a town meeting Aug. 9 by a 71-36 vote, but a petition filed by Pawcatuck resident Tracy Swain in late August containing well over the 200 requisite signatures from eligible voters forced the matter to a referendum.
Due to language in the town charter with the question forced by petition, a “yes” vote on the topic will reject the proposed tax plan while a “no” vote will allow the town to offer the abatement as approved during the August town meeting.
Swain and others have been vocal opponents of the project, stating concerns that the project would add to an already congested traffic situation in downtown Pawcatuck, could present a burden on schools or emergency services, and questioned why the developers are not making a larger investment in the project instead of relying heavily on public funding. The opposition has further gained support online through social media forums over the past two weeks.
"My objection is, among others, the 71 people who voted yes do not represent even 1% of the registered voters in our community," Swain said after filing the petition. "I am not OK with a financial decision that is this big being decided without more participation."
In late August interviews, both Swain and fellow petitioner Ben Tamsky said downtown traffic is already at a standstill during busy beach days and summer holidays, and adding 82 units at the end of Coggswell Street will only create further issues, resulting in traffic deadlocks and safety issues for pedestrians.
Swain, Tamsky and others have also said they want the developer to commit more funds and resources to the project, rather than utilizing public funds in order to turn a profit.
Winn Development is seeking a $20 million competitive grant for affordable housing from the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority and Connecticut Department of Housing. Company representatives said that without community contribution, however, the project could be at risk of losing the grant and the project would have a difficult time moving forward.
"I believe that a private developer profiting from a project should be paying their own way," Tamsky said. "When you look at the circumstances here, the developer is committing just $1.6 million of their own money. That's not right."
Both Hammond, who has worked as a member of the EDC to promote and find a suitable partner for the former Campbell Grain site, and Chesebrough said Tuesday that saying the company is using taxpayer money to fund the project isn’t entirely accurate, and the impact of not having the project could cost the town more than $600,000 in tax revenue over the next decade if the long-vacant Campbell Grain property remains unoccupied.
The property is privately owned, and while residents have suggested building a park or paving the lot for additional downtown parking, Hammond said no one has shown interest in those options, as both would restrict the ability to generate revenue. Hammond said the location is also set back from the road, which has negatively impacted interest from commercial enterprises who are concerned about having a visible storefront.
Stonington records show that the property generates just $3,000 in tax revenue annually, representing just $30,000 in revenue if left vacant over the next 10 years.
On the state level, Hammond said the funding sought comes from the state budget and will be distributed whether it is given to a project in Pawcatuck or one at the other end of the state.
“This is taxpayer money that is going to be spent one way or another. It would certainly benefit the town to see it given to our community rather than being granted elsewhere,” he said.
The company itself has also sought to dispel misinformation in recent weeks, writing letters to the editor in local newspapers and establishing a website, www.campbellgrain.com, to deliver information to the public regarding the project proposal and its impact on the community.
Ed Cafasso, senior vice president of corporate communications for WinnCompanies, said an analysis commissioned on Aug. 31 and performed by Avon-based consultants Gorman + York shows that the project “would not generate any new cost in the public schools budget due to long-term and continued decline in school enrollments in Stonington, which has seen a 19% decline in citizens under age 18 in the past decade.”
“It does not account for additional financial benefits to the community through the economic activity that will be generated during construction or the new customers who will patronize local businesses in downtown Pawcatuck if and when Campbell Grain opens,” he said.
The referendum on Oct. 5 will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., with those in the first and third district to vote at the Stonington Fire House on Main Street; those in the second district to vote at the former Pawcatuck Middle School; and those in districts four and five to vote at the B.F. Hoxie Fire House in Mystic.
More information, including a sample ballot and the questions, is available at stoningon-ct.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.