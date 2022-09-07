PAWCATUCK — Winn Development will hold an informational session about the redesign for the Campbell Grain property on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m., at the Stonington School Board district office, 40 Field St. Members of the project team will be available to answer questions and engage in discussion.
Incorporating extensive community feedback, the Campbell Grain project has been fundamentally reimagined. The plan currently under consideration envisions a 70-unit apartment housing community for ages 55+ on the vacant 1.9-acre site located off West Broad Street.
For more information, email info@campbellgrain.com.
