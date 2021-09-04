STONINGTON — Bike Stonington’s initiative to bring a Cycling Without Age chapter to the Stonington and Mystic community will provide active outdoor experiences for people of all ages and abilities on specialized bikes, according to the group.
Operated entirely with volunteers, the program will offer bike riding outings to the elderly and those challenged with disabilities in specialized tricycles with electric assist and a relaxing, comfortable front seat. Local volunteers called "pilots" or drivers, will be trained and organized to ride up to two passengers per scheduled outing. They will visit care homes and senior centers around the community and offer residents an opportunity to be a passenger on the trishaw.
The project’s organizers are looking for donations and volunteers to help the effort. The campaign’s goal is to raise $7,500 by Oct. 14 in order to receive a matching grant of $7,500 from Sustainable CT’s Community Match Fund.
For more information or to donate, visit Patronicity.com/MACWA.
