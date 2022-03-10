STONINGTON — The Board of Education named Mary Anne Butler the new superintendent of schools late Thursday.
Butler, who lives in Noank with her husband, has been the assistant superintendent of schools since 2017. She takes over for Van Riley, who announced his retirement in October.
Butler, according to a press release, has led the district forward in the development of innovative curriculum during her time in Stonington, including a diversity, equity and inclusion initiative and policy renewal.
She has extensive experience in classroom teaching, curriculum development and district administration and worked in the state Department of Education for more than six years, including as the chief academic officer.
Butler earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at St. Mary’s College/Notre Dame, a law degree at Western New England School of Law, and a sixth-year certificate in educational leadership at Central Connecticut State University. She is chairwoman of the NCAA High School Review Committee, a freelance writer for Penguin Random House, a national presenter on science education for the Bureau of Education and Research, and an alumni of the Fulbright Finland Leaders for Global Schools.
