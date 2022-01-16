STONINGTON — It didn’t take long for a new community tradition to gain international acclaim this holiday season when a lobster trap tree display at the Town Dock drew visitors from far and wide and caught the attention of media worldwide, including the BBC.
For those hoping to take home a piece of the historic inaugural display, now is the time to make your bid.
Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Konicki said Friday that bidding is fully underway for 113 individually designed buoys, each handcrafted by various regional artists. The organization has seen incredible interest from those considering making a bid, including Gov. Ned Lamont, who visited in December. The organization has already seen thousands in bids come in.
“The online bidding is the first part of a three-step auction that will run online through Feb. 3, and residents will be able to come view them in person that day,” Konicki said. “These funds will serve an important role in allowing us to make this an annual display.”
The minimum bid is $40 for any buoy and the minimum increase in bidding is $1. Those placing a bid must be at least 18 years old. Once a bid is made, the highest bidder will be emailed a credit card authorization form. Only then will a bid be officially recognized as the current highest bid, rules state.
The auction is the final stage in a display that served to draw attention to local fishermen, highlight local artists and support businesses and the arts as they continue to navigate the challenges of a pandemic-stricken world.
Of the available buoys, all will be sold as is with no refunds. They are in good shape but may contain slight wind damage such as scratching, and all buoys will be available for in-person viewing from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 4 as part of the second phase of the auction.
The buoys will then be available again during a silent auction, the third and final phase, the Buoy Your Spirits Auction, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 4. Winners of each auction will be announced at the end of the event.
“That’s where it could get interesting. We are telling people that if there is one you really want, that will be your opportunity to stand by your buoy and make sure you can maintain your bid,” Konicki said.
All auction proceeds will be redirected back into the project, allowing the chamber to make enhancements next year. There is a goal of increasing the height and adding 50 additional traps, as well as more lighting.
When it comes to the tree itself, Konicki said she expected interest but never anticipated the tree would get the reception it did in its first year. (The basic concept started a year ago when Konicki visited a similar but simple display in Gloucester, Mass.)
With the aid of more than 50 artists representing over a dozen Connecticut towns, and another 40 Rhode Island artists, the lobster trap tree grew into a 24½-foot-tall display made with 376 lobster traps, 360 buoys and over 800 lights. The project helped provide work for a number of local artists and features designs created by a wide array of artisans, from tattoo designers and teachers to gallery directors and fine artists.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the tree has proved to be a unifying landmark in the community, and praised the efforts in its first year. She said she is looking forward to seeing how much the tree will grow as it becomes part of an annual display.
The tree served as an offseason attraction for the community, which is far more of a summer destination, and has brought some additional business to Borough shops this year, she said. It provides good economic return at a time when many businesses are trying to navigate through pandemic safety challenges and growing costs resulting from inflation.
For those unable to get themselves a buoy, there may soon be other opportunities in the near future to purchase a keepsake. The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce had commissioned 1,000 puzzles to be made, with the design hand-painted by Pawcatuck artist Susan Scala, but the 1000-piece puzzles sold out quickly.
Konicki said the organization has since turned back to Scala and commissioned a second painting, preserving the first as a special edition as the puzzles were advertised, and will produce a second edition with 1,000 new puzzles in the coming weeks. To date, 218 requests to purchase the puzzles have already been made.
The organization is also exploring whether to release an ornament that would model the landmark’s design and would release the product for purchase online if the chamber decides to move forward with the idea.
Anyone interested in purchasing a buoy may view them on the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree website, lobstertraptree.com. You may also purchase tickets to the silent auction through the website or at oceanchamber.org.
