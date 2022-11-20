STONINGTON — The Stonington Borough Merchants Association will host a Find the Buoy Holiday Scavenger Hunt, to kick off on Small Business on Saturday, Nov. 26, in Stonington Borough.
In addition to the launch of the Scavenger Hunt, the day’s events will feature the unveiling of the Stonington Lobster Trap Tree at the Stonington Town Docks, sponsored by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.
The month-long scavenger hunt features four individual prizes including a tote from the Stonington Free Library filled with gift cards from participating borough shops and restaurants, one week of half-day camp at New England Science and Sailing (NESS), a sterling silver buoy charm and chain designed and created by Maggie Lee Designs, and a membership to The Stonington Historical Society plus 4 tickets to a La Grua Center concert.
To enter the scavenger hunt, visit a participating buoy location between Nov. 26 and Dec. 31 to pick up a postcard. The postcard must be stamped at each of the 18 buoy locations and left at one of the locations by Dec. 31. The winners will be drawn from submitted postcards and announced in January.
Buoy locations are: Bluebird Day Kids, Breakwater Stonington Harbor, Carolyn Yost Estate Jewelry & Stonington Antiques, Etc., Cove Ledge Beer, Wine & Spirits, Dog Watch Café, Fun Company Sample Outlet, GLAZE Handmade, Grace Your Home, Grand & Water Antiques, Indulge Coffee Co., Maggie Lee Designs, Pup Stop Boutique Barkery, Repertoire Furniture, Stonington COMO Thrift Shop, Stonington Consign to Design, Stonington Free Library, Stonington Jewelry at Cannon Square, and Wm. Cole.
For full scavenger hunt details and information, visit StoningtonBoroughCT.com/find-the-buoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.