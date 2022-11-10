STONINGTON — When the recently elected state representatives take their oath of office in January and prepare for the spring 2023 legislative session, Stonington will suddenly have twice as much representation for the community, as the Borough and Mystic join the 41st House District for the first time.
It will also mean the community will be in a unique position where it will have voices in the caucuses on both sides of the aisle.
The election of Democrat Aundré Bumgardner to represent the 41st District and reelection of Republican Greg Howard to represent the 43rd District has put the community in a position where both parties now speak for the residents of Stonington.
Each representative said late this week the unique situation provides an opportunity for the community leaders to work together and lead the way in Hartford, providing bipartisan solutions and breaking down barriers.
“I have not only reached out to, but already spoken with (state) Rep. Greg Howard and we are planning to get together, discuss what we heard and see how we can collaborate to better serve all the residents of Stonington,” Bumgardner said. “With Greg and (state Sen.) Heather Somers, I feel like we have a great opportunity ahead of us.”
The two-party representation marks a shift for the districts that has occurred over the past two elections as a result of a shift in voting in 2020, followed by redistricting in 2022. Howard was elected as a newcomer two years ago, defeating incumbent Democrat Kate Rotella en route to flipping a district red that had traditionally been blue in the decade prior.
With a decisive victory over fellow challengers Republican Robert Boris and unaffiliated candidate James “Jake Dunigan, Bumgardner recaptured the 41st District to bring the two-party representation to Stonington. Bumgardner won at each Stonington polling district by a 2-1 margin.
For Bumgardner, the victory marks a return to the capital following a six-year hiatus. He had first earned election at the age of 20, taking the reins of the 41st District in 2014, before losing his reelection bid. He has remained active in local politics since, including serving until this election on the Groton Town Council.
Bumgardner said Thursday he will draw from the conversations he had during the campaign in order to address the topics that matter most to voters. Among discussions when going door-to-door, he said Stonington residents expressed considerable concerns over home heating prices and energy costs, inflationary impact and other economic factors.
He also expressed a desire to work across party lines in order to extend train services east to Mystic and reestablish a train station in the downtown area. He said as the town continues to find success with tourism and attracts visitors, more can be done to enhance both vehicle and pedestrian traffic flow, address parking issues and improve services.
“In the next couple months, I plan to set meetings with key individuals in Stonington including First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough, and will organize and hold town hall forums so I can continue to hear from the public,” he said.
In a conversation late Tuesday night, Howard also expressed the need to address energy costs, and added that he would strongly support trade-based educational initiatives, seek to lower taxes, improve law enforcement accountability by amending what he has described as "a broken plan," and addressing ongoing issues with youth crime in the state.
Howard’s long-term education plan would create partnerships between trade workers and schools. The multi-phased system would initially focus on identifying interested trade experts in fields such as plumbing and electrical, and to have them come in and teach specific courses part time.
“There are many tradespeople who are 65 or reaching that age, and they’ve worked their whole lives. Many do not want to sit still in retirement,” he said. “This program would partner them with schools in order to provide hands-on training for the next generation.”
