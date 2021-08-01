MYSTIC — There’s a new business brewing outside the Mystic Shipyard these days, and the on-the-go coffee, pastry and sandwich boutique has already created quite the buzz among shipyard staff and patrons.
Located neatly in a corner portion of the parking lot outside the main entrance to Mystic Shipyard, it’s hard to ignore the shiny, repurposed horse trailer that has been converted into a fully-functional coffee bar or the smells of the single-sourced brews that now fill the air on weekend mornings. There’s a small set of chairs and space for those who come by to enjoy an open-air conversation, or boaters can grab a coffee before heading on the water.
It was the opportunity to do something social but safe and to share her love of conversation and coffee that led Mystic resident Lynn deLima to open the Bumblebee Brewing Co., a trailer-based coffee and pastry business focused on providing simple, quality coffee and pastry options.
“It hasn’t been perfect. That first day I was so stressed … it took some time to settle in/ Little by little, everything has been falling into place though,” she said with a smile, noting that each day had gone a little more smoothly than the last. “I am continuing to make adjustments as needed, and the customers have been so nice. It’s been a very interesting experience.”
For deLima, who works as an adjunct professor of environmental sciences at Eastern Connecticut State University, the progression to owning her own business was one that came during the lighter summer months over the past two years. Although she continues to teach summer courses on Tuesday and Thursday, she said she had more time in the summer and wanted to find enjoyable hobbies and something to challenge herself with.
She took on several projects of interest, and said about 5 years ago she found a love for coffee that drew her in. Last summer was when the idea struck, however.
With pandemic conditions leading to mask requirements, social distancing and other restrictions, deLima said she and her husband, Tony, were looking for a way to spend some time with her daughter, then a Brooklyn, N.Y., resident, and they met the Adirondack Mountains in New York, where they could meet up and spend time outdoors and properly socially distanced.
During the trip, the group was sharing conversation with cocktails that deLima had made and passed through the side doors a self-converted, fully-functional camper van — deLima joked that if millennials can build a life living in one, she and her husband figured they should be able to convert one that would work for at least a few nights — and that’s when the idea came to mind.
“As I was handing them out while they sat in lawn chairs, I began thinking to myself, ‘I really enjoy this,’” she said. “In England, there has been a growing trend of businesses that had turned horse trailers into cocktail carts, and we started looking around to see if doing a coffee version might be feasible.”
The couple located an old horse trailer online at a great price in the Berkshires in western Massachusetts, and deLima said she and her husband jumped at the opportunity to get it.
“The tires kept blowing all the way home, and we finished on three wheels, but we got there safe and everything else worked,” she said with a laugh.
Together, Lynn and Tony deLima fixed it up, converted it to include proper refrigeration, working sinks and other necessities to pass inspection and assure the safe containment of her products. While deLima now operates as primary business owner, she said Tony has supported her every step of the way and will still take shifts now and again to help her out.
She was able to then connect with specialty roasters in Maine, Tandem Coffee Roasters, as well as with a couple in Toronto that produces Chaiwala Chai Tea, a special blend made with over 15 natural ingredients with no powder or syrup. deLima also set herself a menu with some basic pastries, croissants and bagels, and she and her husband have come up with weekly sandwich specials that are designed to be simple yet creative, such as The Jaques Cousteau and Black Forest Cubana.
“We only have one each week, but we try to do something that is playful and different but not too outside the norm,” deLima said.
The Bumblebee Brewing Co. official opened for business on Memorial Day weekend, and although initial plans were to travel to different boatyards in town, deLima said she instantly found a more suitable, single location at the Mystic Shipyard.
Mystic Shipyard owner Jeff Marshall and his staff welcomed her to the property and offered her a central spot for the cart. She said her first day was busier than expected, and it hasn’t slowed much since.
Staff with Mystic Shipyard said it has been a great addition to have fresh coffee and simple dining options on premises during some of the busier days. They said customers have been taking full advantage of the previously unavailable concession option, and the staff has embraced it.
“There hasn’t been a single complaint. The customers love it, the staff loves it, I love it,” said Mary Hartmann, office manager at Mystic Shipyard. “This really has been a nice, new opportunity for our customers and they have truly embraced it.”
As the Bumblebee Brewing Co. looks to the future, deLima said the business will remain seasonal, but she will also explore other options for coming years. She said she would like to potentially get back to where the trend began and obtain a liquor permit to potentially offer cocktail cart services at weddings and other appropriate events.
“There’s a lot I’d like to do, but right now I am fine tuning things and just enjoying what I can,” deLima said. “This really has been a beautiful place to work, and I’ve met some very lovely people.”
