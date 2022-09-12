STONINGTON — A longtime former member of the Board of Finance and chairman of the Stonington Republican Town Committee is stepping out of retirement and returning to the board to fill a term left suddenly vacant following the death of a well-respected party member.
The Board of Finance last week announced that Bryan Bentz, who was a member of the Republican party and Board of Finance for the better part of two decades before stepping away from politics for personal reasons in 2019, will serve the remainder of the term for the late David Motherway Jr.
Motherway, 54, and a friend were killed in mid-August when a boat they were piloting crashed off the coast of Latimer Point.
In a press release, Board of Finance Chairman Timothy O’Brien said Bentz knowledge of the board and its process will be especially valuable in a year where finance members will face challenges balancing a variety of changing revenues.
“The town is facing challenging times with a revaluation occurring as well as federal funds for programs ceasing, and thus we wanted to seat someone who already knew the workings of the board,” O’Brien said. “Bryan is well respected in the community as well as respected by the members on the board who served with him.”
The appointment marked the first time in which the Board of Finance directly named a replacement to fill a vacancy. Under the current charter rules in Stonington, a political party may present recommendations but town committees no longer serve any official role in the candidate selection process
Prior to the change in charter policy, including during a previous vacancy in 2017, whichever party had earned election to the seat was responsible for presenting a candidate to fill the vacancy.
O’Brien said in a press release that to help assure a smooth transition and to avoid partisan concerns, the board chose to select the longtime Republican to fill Motherway’s seat for the remainder of the term, which will expire in November 2023.
Bentz, 62, said Monday that he is already working to review recent documents and any materials associated with the American Rescue Plan Act and town finances, an effort to get up to speed before the upcoming budget process. A neighbor of Motherway’s parents, Bentz said a change in circumstances recently gave him a chance to become more active again and Motherway’s death motivated him to step forward.
“I had been recently looking to get involved again and this is a good first step,” said Bentz, who noted the term is only for one year. “It isn’t a huge commitment, and it gives me an opportunity to do something that is familiar and where I believe I can have a positive impact.
A 1977 graduate of Stonington High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Bentz and his wife Mary Ann returned to town to raise a family and he became active in politics in the late 1990s. He is the owner of Bentz Engineering where he works as a consultant on Artificial Intelligence-related research projects.
For nearly two decades, he held seats with both the Board of Finance and Republican Town Committee including serving as chairman of both until retiring from political life in 2019 for personal reasons. When Bentz stepped down, it left a vacancy that played a role in allowing Motherway to join the board as a first-time candidate that same year.
Bentz has also volunteered around the community in a variety of other roles including as a member of the Quiambaug Fire Department.
With the remaining term, Bentz said he is prepared to roll up his sleeves and work with the public to provide a thoughtful, conservative spending plan that takes into consideration the numerous factors that come with a revaluation. He said the board will be tasked with not only providing balance, but guiding the public through a process that can often be confusing as it impacts both property values and the community’s mill rate.
“As officials, we need to be very careful right now to not overspend, to share what it is we are working with and remain transparent, and to help the public understand each step of the process,” Bentz said.
O’Brien said that despite the appointment, members of the board are still mourning Motherway’s loss like many others in town. O’Brien said that during Motherway’s service on the board, he showed a dedication to making Stonington a great place to be.
“(Motherway) and his family are integral to the fabric of this community,” O’Brien said.
