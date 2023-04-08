STONINGTON — A Stonington Borough Election Candidates Night Meet and Greet will be held at Borough Hall, 26 Church St., on Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m.
The candidates are, for warden, Michael Schefers and Shaun Mastroianni; and for burgesses, Amy Nicholas, Amanda Barnes, Kevin Rogers, and Kevin Bowdler.
Refreshments will be served at the event. For more information, call 860-535-1298 or visit stoningtonboroughct.gov.
