STONINGTON — For candidates in the newly aligned Connecticut 41st House District, victory in 2022 could very well rely on a group of untapped voters that will now account for more than a quarter of those eligible to cast votes in the district: residents of Mystic and Stonington Borough.
With the two Stonington sub-communities joining the fold for the first time following state redistricting and Democrat Joe de la Cruz not seeking reelection, constituents in Stonington will need to determine whether to elect established Groton Democrat Aundre Bumgardner or Republican Robert Boris as his successor. Both candidates, who received their party’s endorsements earlier this month, said they believe they have the skills needed to aid the Stonington and Groton communities.
In a district that has traditionally voted blue, the 27-year-old Bumgardner said he believes his experience as a young legislator, reputation in the community and history as a resident who was born and raised in the district makes him uniquely suited to represent residents and hit the ground running at the state capitol.
“Right now, Stonington does not have any Democratic representation in Hartford,” Bumgardner said. “This district has historically been held by a Democrat, and it is important that it continues to be in order for everyone’s voice to be heard.”
Bumgardner's challenger, meanwhile, is a relative newcomer to politics who became more actively involved over the past few years. At 51 years old, Boris is the president of Groton-based Command Technology Inc., which was founded by his father, Igor Boris, in 1981.
A graduate of the London School of Economics, Boris currently serves as an alternate member of the Groton City Economic Development Council and is a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Boris had made an unsuccessful run at a seat on the Groton Town Council last fall.
Having watched his father grow a family-owned business with the support of his mother, Suzanne Boris, he said in a phone interview this week that his experience positions him to be a leader for small businesses on a state level. He said his focus would be legislation that helps, rather than hinders, small businesses, and working with the local communities to pass ordinances that would promote the same.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in Connecticut, and for many of these small business owners it is about more than just money,” Boris said. “People have put a lot of their time and energy into it as well. These aren’t 9-to-5 jobs for people, and we need to do more to support them.”
A father of two teenage girls, Ava and Olivia, Boris said the pandemic changed a number of things, and now he’s reached a point in his life where he can get more involved in politics. He said the hope is to give back by using the skills developed while running a small business.
"I've experienced firsthand the challenges facing businesses in the 41st District, and I feel it would allow me to be a strong voice in Hartford for local residents and business owners,” he said.
At just 27 years old, Bumgardner may not look the part of your seasoned politician, but he is a veteran of both local and Connecticut politics — and he said he is excited to hopefully get back to work on a state level once again.
A hungry 20-year-old newcomer, Bumgardner earned election as representative of the 41st District in 2014 and served his two-year freshman term at the capitol on the Finance Revenue and Bonding Committee, Transportation Committee and Education Committee.
He has also remained involved at a local level, earning election to a third term on the Groton Town Council in November and serving since 2017 as a member of the Groton City Planning and Zoning Commission. He has also served as liaison to the Southeastern Connecticut Transit Authority, Southeastern Connecticut Resource Recovery Authority and the Groton Trails Coordinating Task Force.
The engaged Democrat, who plans to marry his sweetheart, Kayla Reasco, in Stonington later this year, said he is excited about the prospects of serving a two-town community like Mystic in a role where he could make a difference on both sides of the river.
“We have two wonderful and progressive communities, and the newest section of the district in Mystic and Stonington Borough only enhances the opportunities to work together,” Bumgardner said.
If elected, Bumgardner said he will not need to learn the ropes but would instead be able to begin work at the capitol right away. He noted that, if elected, he would focus on improving long-term stability for the community including addressing climate resiliency.
“Groton and Stonington are shoreline communities that are expected to experience levels of sea rise around 20 inches by 2050,” Bumgardner said. “Right now, our coastal neighborhoods are ill-prepared to deal with it and that is something we need to address.”
Other initiatives would include continuing to build on local grand lists by promoting controlled economic growth, and maintaining or improving the good schools available in the district.
Bumgardner has already received support from local colleagues, including Democrat Sara Baker, a member of the Stonington Board of Education. She said she believes he would be the right choice for the district.
“I know that Aundre will fight for investments in our schools. He will put our young people and their learning conditions first and foremost in his work,” Baker said in a press release. “This teacher could rest a little easier with Aundre's leadership in Hartford.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.